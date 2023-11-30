DEXTER — A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of a regional school before a search of the building determined that there were no explosives on the campus, authorities said.

Students and staff were evacuated from Ridge View Community School and the students were transported across town to Dexter Regional High School where they were picked up by parents, Superintendent Kevin Jordan said in a brief statement on the school district’s website.

“At approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning local authorities informed us that a bomb threat had been received specifically naming the Ridge View Community School,” Jordan said in the statement. “All students and staff were safely evacuated.”

A Maine State Police bomb squad found no explosives after sweeping the school, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, Dexter police said in a news release.

Jordan said classes at Ridge View will resume Friday with an added police presence.

Ridge View is at the far eastern part of town and the high school is in the northern portion of Dexter.

Dexter police said an investigation into the threat will continue and will include the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The evacuation came after a wave of threats was made in early November against middle schools, high schools and colleges in the state. The targets of those threats included schools in Augusta, Presque Isle, Skowhegan and Topsham, and led to lockdowns and classes being cancelled. None of the threats were found to be credible.

