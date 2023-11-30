FAIRFIELD — Investigators remained tight-lipped Thursday about the death of a man that occurred earlier in the week at a home on Main Street, near downtown Fairfield.

Yellow police tape restricted access to a cluster of mobile homes across the street from the Veterans of Foreign Wars building along the Kennebec River.

Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the body of a man had been found inside one of the mobile homes.

A Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit processed the scene Wednesday, after which Shannon Moss, the spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety, issued a brief statement that the body had been discovered and there was no danger to the public.

Moss provided no explanation for why a Major Crimes Unit was involved in the investigation.

The Fairfield Police Department has deferred all questions to the state police. After the Morning Sentinel asked to review a call log or incident log from Tuesday, a Fairfield officer said the documents had been secured by the state police.

The man’s body was taken to Augusta for an autopsy at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators spoke with neighbors Thursday, a couple of whom declined to comment when approached by a reporter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: