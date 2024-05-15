Longtime Yarmouth High boys’ soccer coach Mike Hagerty, who led the program to 13 state championships, has resigned.

Hagerty announced the decision Wednesday morning in a news release, saying the time was right.

In his 27 years as the Clippers’ head coach, Hagerty built one of the state’s premier interscholastic programs.

And he goes out on top. Yarmouth has won eight of the last nine Class B championships, including the last four. Over the past five years the team has consistently ranked among the top teams in New England and as high as No. 8 nationally (2019). The sport also thrives in the town, with large participation numbers from the youth through high school levels.

Hagerty, who finished 344-63-48 at Yarmouth, has won more soccer championships than any other coach in Maine.

Hagety, a Portland native and Deering High graduate, also coached the Deering girls to a state soccer championship.

Yarmouth won the 1997 Class B state title in Hagerty’s first season. The Clippers have never had a losing season under Hagerty.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire program we have developed in Yarmouth, especially our youth program, one that will ensure our high school program stays competitive and successful for years to come,” Hagerty said in the release. “While the games and titles we won are a source of great pride, what I will treasure most are the relationships established during my tenure. Those relationships will continue to be a source of great joy for the rest of my life. I plan to stay connected to Yarmouth Soccer at all levels and will always be their biggest fan! I also plan to stay connected to soccer in Maine in other ways, and I am excited to see soccer in our state continue to grow and develop.”

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous