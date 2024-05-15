Addison DeRoche pitched a no-hitter, struck out 18 batters and drove in two runs with a home run and a single, leading Cheverus to a 5-0 win at home against Portland in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

DeRoche walked the leadoff batter in the second inning, then retired the last 18 batters – 16 by strikeout. She hit an RBI single during a four-run first inning and a solo home run in the fifth.

Cheverus (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine top 10 behind reigning Class A champion Windham, also got a two-run single from Bella Napolitano Aberle

“It certainly feels good to … contribute all around the ball and on both sides,” said DeRoche, a freshman who has thrown three no-hitters and has yet to allow a run. “My teammates (made) great plays behind me. … We’re all just going all out every play, and I think having that confidence in my team really helps me excel.”

Sadie Armstrong struck out eight for the Bulldogs (8-4).

WINDHAM 9, KENNEBUNK 1: Stella Jarvais hit a two-run homer and a pair of sacrifice flies, Addie Caiazzo added a two-run double, and the Eagles (12-0) defeated the Rams (7-6) in Kennebunk.

Brooke Gerry threw a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts but allowed her first run of the season – a home run by losing pitcher Julia Pike.

GORHAM 23, BONNY EAGLE 12: Amber Bretton, Kyleah Mack and Sawyer Vonderhaar all blasted home runs to pace an 18-hit attack for the Rams (9-3) against the Scots (6-6) in Standish.

Bretton had four hits, Makayla Quinta added a triple and two singles, and Mack, Vonderhaar, Andi Cloutier and Lucy Dubail each finished with two hits.

Bonny Eagle got 16 hits, including four by Reese Bryant and three each by Lily Parker and Ryleigh Turgeon.

SCARBOROUGH 7, SOUTH PORTLAND 5: Jamie Kemper was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI, and the Red Storm (8-5) scored six runs in the top of the fifth to rally past the Red Riots (9-3) at South Portland.

Meghan Robinson also was 3 for 4, and Samantha Cote and Vera DiSotto added two hits apiece.

Annalise Soucy led South Portland with three hits, including a double.

WELLS 2, LAKE REGION 0: Savannah Tardif doubled home Kylie Corbett to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and later scored on an error as the Warriors (8-4) blanked the Lakers (5-5) at Wells.

Delani Brown threw a two-hitter for Wells, fanning nine and walking one.

Kylie Myers got both Lake Region hits – a double and a single.

YORK 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Maddie Fitzgerald hit for the cycle, McKayla Kortes also had four hits, and the Wildcats (11-0) pounded out 18 hits in a win over the Patriots (0-11) at Gray.

Fitzgerald drove in three runs, Kortes hit three doubles, and winning pitcher Sarah Orso contributed three hits. Orso recorded 11 strikeouts.

Maisie Lerette hit a single and a double for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 20, YARMOUTH 5: Winning pitcher Avery Butler drove in five runs, Mia Stewart added three RBI, and the Rangers (7-5) defeated the Clippers (3-5) in four innings at Yarmouth.

Drea Rideout was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI for Yarmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 13, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Jordan Nash hit an inside-the-park home run for the Panthers (13-1), who scored seven runs in the third inning on their way to a five-inning win over Seagulls (1-10) at Yarmouth.

Kailyn McIntyre and Brooklyn Goodman added two hits apiece.

OXFORD HILLS 13, MT. ARARAT 0: Kyeria Morse pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and belted a three-run homer as the Vikings (12-1) earned a five-inning win over the Eagles (1-11) in Paris.

Maddy Miller contributed an RBI double and Attie Campbell hit a two-run single.

Paige Bell got the only hit for Mt. Ararat.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Graeme Roux’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Clippers (8-2) a walkoff win over the Rangers (9-2) in Yarmouth.

Sam Bradford led off eighth with a double and eventually scored on Roux’s hit.

Greely opened the scoring in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Ryder Simpson. Yarmouth’s Sam Lowenstein tied it with a home run in the bottom half.

Andrew Cheever earned the win in relief, giving up one hit while striking out five in 2 1/3 innings.

SACOPEE VALLEY 10, LISBON 1: Dylan Capano threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four, to lead the Hawks (7-3) over the Greyhounds (6-5) at Hiram.

Brady Metcalf was 3 for 4 with three RBI, and Caleb Vacchiano and Bradley Metcalf each added two hits.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6, FREEPORT 2: Noah Day’s two-run single highlighted a three-run first inning that sparked the Raiders (5-7) to a win over the Falcons (7-4) in Fryeburg.

Alexis Castillo led Fryeburg’s 12-hit attack, producing a double and three singles. He scored twice and drove in a run. Alex Allain went the distance on the mound, scattering eight hits.

Ben Bolduc and losing pitcher Aaron Converse each hit a single and a double for Freeport.

YORK 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9: Brody Gullison went 4 for 5, with a pair of home runs and six RBI as the Wildcats (8-3) outslugged the Patriots (2-9) in Gray.

Griffin Richmond, Jake Machino and Isaac Ormberg each had a double and a single for Gray-New Gloucester.

ST. DOMINIC 7, TRAIP ACADEMY 6: The Saints (10-0) scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth as they rallied past the Rangers (5-6) in Auburn.

Sean Webster recorded two hits and two RBI for Traip. Owen McNamara also had two hits.

WELLS 6, LAKE REGION 5: Keith Ramsey scored on Ben Grover’s sacrifice fly to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Warriors (6-5) beat the Lakers (2-10) in Wells.

Caleb Moody drove in three runs for Wells. Ramsey pitched the final three innings to get the win in relief of Gage Sargent.

Braydan Wilson, Matthew Plummer and Dylan Blair each had two hits for Lake Region.

CAPE ELIZABETH 11, POLAND 1: Brady Inman struck out 12 and allowed only one hit over six innings as the Capers (7-5) defeated the Knights (7-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Charlie Song powered Cape’s 16-hit attack with a home run, a single and three RBI. Jameson Bryant had three hits, while Anthony Choi, Gabe Harmon, Max Hayward, Jimmy Hallowell and Caiden Johnson all had two.

Poland’s Sam Paladino doubled and scored a run.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 13, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3: Eva Williams tallied five goals and three assists as the Rangers (7-3) rolled past the Panthers (6-5) in Cumberland.

Asja Kelman added two goals and three assists, Jane Flynn had two goals and two assists, and Avery Bush finished with two goals and one assist.

Ava Wilkinson scored twice for NYA.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

THORNTON ACADEMY 19, SOUTH PORTLAND 9: Noah Veroneau scored seven goals to fuel the offense for the Golden Trojans (8-1) in a win over the Red Riots (5-4) at South Portland.

Jacob Marcotte added four goals, while William Edborg chipped in with three.

Ian House led South Portland with four goals. Tadhg O’Donnell and Tobey Lappin tossed two apiece.

