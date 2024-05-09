The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 5/8/24
BASEBALL
1.
Falmouth (7)
79
2.
Hampden Academy (1)
72
3.
Marshwood
60
4.
Scarborough
50
5.
Lawrence
49
6.
Kennebunk
31
7.
Yarmouth
20
8.
Ellsworth
18
8.
Messalonskee
18
10.
Cape Elizabeth
9
10.
Old Town
9
SOFTBALL
1.
Windham (7)
79
2.
Cheverus (1)
73
3.
Oxford Hills
58
4.
York
52
5.
South Portland
47
6.
Skowhegan
46
7.
Gorham
24
8.
Medomak Valley
19
9.
Freeport
18
10.
Belfast
10
BOYS’ LACROSSE
1.
Cape Elizabeth (7)
70
2.
Falmouth
60
3.
Thornton Academy
57
4.
Yarmouth
50
5.
York
36
6.
Messalonskee
35
7.
Maranacook/Winthrop
26
8.
Wells
18
9.
Kennebunk
10
10.
South Portland
8
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
1.
Kennebunk (7)
70
2.
Falmouth
63
3.
Yarmouth
51
4.
Greely
44
5.
Cheverus
36
6.
Freeport
34
6.
Windham
34
8.
Mt. Ararat
24
9.
Gorham
12
10.
Lincoln Academy
4
10.
Waynflete
4
