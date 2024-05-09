The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/8/24



BASEBALL 1. Falmouth (7) 79 2. Hampden Academy (1) 72 3. Marshwood 60 4. Scarborough 50 5. Lawrence 49 6. Kennebunk 31 7. Yarmouth 20 8. Ellsworth 18 8. Messalonskee 18 10. Cape Elizabeth 9 10. Old Town 9

SOFTBALL 1. Windham (7) 79 2. Cheverus (1) 73 3. Oxford Hills 58 4. York 52 5. South Portland 47 6. Skowhegan 46 7. Gorham 24 8. Medomak Valley 19 9. Freeport 18 10. Belfast 10

BOYS’ LACROSSE 1. Cape Elizabeth (7) 70 2. Falmouth 60 3. Thornton Academy 57 4. Yarmouth 50 5. York 36 6. Messalonskee 35 7. Maranacook/Winthrop 26 8. Wells 18 9. Kennebunk 10 10. South Portland 8

GIRLS’ LACROSSE 1. Kennebunk (7) 70 2. Falmouth 63 3. Yarmouth 51 4. Greely 44 5. Cheverus 36 6. Freeport 34 6. Windham 34 8. Mt. Ararat 24 9. Gorham 12 10. Lincoln Academy 4 10. Waynflete 4

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: