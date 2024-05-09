Drew Sliwkowski and George Lazos combined on a no-hitter as Kennebunk defeated Windham, 3-0, in a Class A South baseball game Thursday in Windham.

Sliwkowski struck out 12 and walked three over six innings. Lazos fanned two of the three batters he faced in the seventh.

Kennebunk (7-1), ranked sixth in the Varsity Maine top 10, broke a scoreless deadlock with two runs in the fifth.

Wyatt Washburn of Windham (2-6) held the Rams to three hits, including an RBI single by Austin West.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, MARSHWOOD 0: Jeremiah Chessie pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks as the Trojans (5-3) defeated the Hawks (8-2) in Saco.

Chessie faced only three batters over the minimum and threw 86 pitches.

Brayden Duane and Jacob Fish each had two hits and combined for three RBI as Thornton scored all its runs in the first two innings.

Tyler Hussey and Sam Gennaro each hit a single for Marshwood, which is ranked third in the Varsity Maine top 10. Charlie Hudson took the loss despite allowing no earned runs.

FALMOUTH 6, DEERING 0: Brennan Rumpf drove in four runs, and Nick Wyse and Josh Polchies combined on a two-hitter for the Navigators (9-0) against the Rams (2-6) in Falmouth.

Rumpf and Tony Severino each hit a double for the game’s only extra-base hits. Severino also drove a run and scored one, and Rumpf had two of Falmouth’s four hits.

Jackson Forrest and Zeke Dewever got the hits for Deering.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, BIDDEFORD 2: Kason Lewis pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Hudson Iacuessa had three hits and two RBI as the Red Riots (5-5) used a four-run eighth inning to beat the Tigers (4-5) in Biddeford.

Alex Horton and Corbin Voisine each had two hits and an RBI.

NOBLE 6, GORHAM 2: Tanner Filliponne hit a two-run triple, Owen Gray had an RBI single and Carl Gregoire pitched six scoreless innings as the Knights (4-6) rolled past the Rams (4-5) at Gorham.

POLAND 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5: The Knights (6-3) broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth, then held off a seventh-inning comeback bid by the Patriots (2-7) in Poland.

Alex Mains singled, drove in a run and scored two runs for Poland. Sam Paladino, Shawn West and Landon Cooper each had an RBI, and Cohen Demuth scored twice in support of Regan Cohen, who pitched a seven-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.

Nick Geer hit a solo home run and scored twice for Gray-New Gloucester. Cole Thibodeau had two hits and two runs scored, and Kaiden Chase drove two runs.

SOFTBALL

BUCKFIELD 10, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Carmen Crockett pitched a one-hitter and drove in three runs to lead the Bucks (6-0) past the Seagulls (1-7) in five innings in Buckfield.

Crockett struck out 13 batters and walked three. She also hit two doubles and drew a walk.

Cori Merrill had three hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored two. Amelia Hill had two hits, and Lillian Sharples hit a double.

Hannah Webber got the lone hit for Old Orchard Beach and also drew a walk.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 13, WINSLOW/LAWRENCE 3: Mariam DeLisle scored six goals to lead the Eagles (5-3) past Winslow/Lawrence (2-7) at Newcastle.

Celia Brinkler, Abby Kopp and Scarlett O’Brien each added two goals. Lincoln goalie Hanna Pierce made six saves.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 15, ST. DOMINIC/OAK HILL 6: Amelia Foster scored five goals to lead the 26ers (2-6) past the Saints (0-8) in Gray.

Emma MacMahon added three goals, and Hailey Carson and Samantha Poulin each had two goals and an assist.

Emma Smith led the Saints with three goals.

