CAPE ELIZABETH — Joey Guerrette scored with 1:40 remaining, lifting Falmouth to an 11-10 win that ended Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ lacrosse winning streak at 32 games on Wednesday at Hannaford Field

The Navigators (8-1) overcame a sluggish start and a rough first half shooting the ball, capitalizing on Cape Elizabeth penalties down the stretch to earn their first win over their rival in six years.

“It was exciting and a relief, too,” said Guerrette, who scored three goals. “We worked hard and emptied the tank.”

Cape Elizabeth (9-1) started fast behind goals from Aidan Connolly and Tom Hennessey. After Gio Guerrette got Falmouth on the board, Alex van Huystee answered for the Capers, but senior attack Bobby Offit suffered a knee injury and momentum quickly turned.

By halftime, the Navigators had tied the score, 4-4, on a goal from Joey Guerrette. Falmouth then went ahead 5-4 and 7-5 in the third quarter, only to see Cape Elizabeth answer and draw even. Late goals from Cole Allan and Joey Guerrette sent the Navigators to the fourth quarter ahead, 9-7.

The Capers were already down Offit, and senior attack Sam Cochran was injured in last week’s win over Thornton Academy. Then they had to momentarily play without University of Delaware-bound standout Keegan Lathrop, who suffered a tweak to his leg, but they managed to draw even early in the fourth quarter on goals from Hennessey and junior Josie Sparks.

“It’s a little frustrating to be short-handed, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity for other kids to get chances they might not have,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Ben Raymond. “We got some kids some great experience.”

The Navigators went back in front on a Gio Guerrette man-up goal with 6:45 to play, but the Capers tied the score for the sixth time with 2:37 on the clock, as Van Huystee scored a man-up goal.

Falmouth then got another man-up opportunity. Joey Guerrette took a pass from Hayden Davis and beat Cape Elizabeth goalie Michael Foley (12 saves) to the far side.

“A defender slid to me, so I shot low-to-low and stung that bottom right corner,” said Guerrette.

The Capers had a chance to tie it when Will Picarillo won the ensuing face off and raced in for a great look, but the shot hit the post. Cape Elizabeth then took another penalty, and the Navigators were able to run out the clock.

“This just validates the process is worth it and it’s working,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Barton. “Credit to (Cape), they’re still the team to beat until someone knocks them off when it counts.”

Davis led the Navigators with four goals, Gio Guerrette added three and Allan had one. Cam Sinclair stopped six shots.

The Capers were led by Van Huystee’s four goals, while Hennessey finished with three. Connolly, Sparks and Lathrop added one apiece.

“Winning every game is important, but this is a regular-season game that may or may not impact Heal points,” Raymond said. “We have some things we haven’t put in yet that we can still run.

