The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/15/24



BASEBALL 1. Falmouth (6) 77 2. Scarborough (2) 69 3. Hampden Academy 61 4. Marshwood 46 5. Ellsworth 36 6. Messalonskee 34 7. Greely 23 8. Yarmouth 20 9. Lawrence 16 10. Sanford 15

SOFTBALL 1. Windham (6) 78 2. Cheverus (2) 74 3. Oxford Hills 61 4. York 53 5. Skowhegan 52 6. Freeport 32 7. Medomak Valley 27 8. Gorham 25 9. South Portland 15 10. Nokomis 12

BOYS’ LACROSSE 1. Falmouth (5) 68 2. Cape Elizabeth (2) 65 3. Thornton Academy 53 4. York 44 5. Yarmouth 43 6. Messalonskee 39 7. Wells 19 8. Kennebunk 17 9. Maranacook/Winthrop 16 10. Deering 10

GIRLS’ LACROSSE 1. Kennebunk (7) 70 2. Falmouth 63 3. Yarmouth 54 4. Freeport 36 5. Greely 33 5. Mt. Ararat 33 5. Windham 33 8. Gorham 21 9. Cheverus 17 10. Waynflete 8

