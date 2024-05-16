The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 5/15/24
BASEBALL
1.
Falmouth (6)
77
2.
Scarborough (2)
69
3.
Hampden Academy
61
4.
Marshwood
46
5.
Ellsworth
36
6.
Messalonskee
34
7.
Greely
23
8.
Yarmouth
20
9.
Lawrence
16
10.
Sanford
15
SOFTBALL
1.
Windham (6)
78
2.
Cheverus (2)
74
3.
Oxford Hills
61
4.
York
53
5.
Skowhegan
52
6.
Freeport
32
7.
Medomak Valley
27
8.
Gorham
25
9.
South Portland
15
10.
Nokomis
12
BOYS’ LACROSSE
1.
Falmouth (5)
68
2.
Cape Elizabeth (2)
65
3.
Thornton Academy
53
4.
York
44
5.
Yarmouth
43
6.
Messalonskee
39
7.
Wells
19
8.
Kennebunk
17
9.
Maranacook/Winthrop
16
10.
Deering
10
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
1.
Kennebunk (7)
70
2.
Falmouth
63
3.
Yarmouth
54
4.
Freeport
36
5.
Greely
33
5.
Mt. Ararat
33
5.
Windham
33
8.
Gorham
21
9.
Cheverus
17
10.
Waynflete
8
