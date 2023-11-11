TOPSHAM — Fifteen minutes into the Class B boys’ soccer state final Saturday night at Mt. Ararat High, Mike Hagerty, the longtime coach of the Yarmouth Clippers, said out loud, “Not a bad start.”

That’s because the Clippers scored a mere 29 seconds into the contest and added two more goals by the 15-minute mark for a commanding 3-0 lead over John Bapst, a team that took the Clippers to the wire a year ago in the state final before the Clippers prevailed by a goal.

This time, Yarmouth had no trouble at all. The Clippers tacked on four goals in the second half to complete a 7-0 victory, capping a 16-2 season as they won their fourth consecutive state championship and eighth in the last nine postseasons.

“This team is special,” said Hagerty, who won his 13th title in his 27 seasons with the program. “Our kids are great role models for the younger kids, and that’s what this program is all about.”

The Clippers passed the ball around off the opening kickoff, then Zach Kelly found an open Zach Turkel streaking down the right flank. Turkel fired a shot past John Bapst goalkeeper Connor Meservey (eight saves) to give the Clippers a quick lead.

“I didn’t really see the beginning of the play, but ‘ZK’ had a great chip over to me and I just went bottom right,” Turkel said. “It was a great feeling. It’s huge to score that early. That set the tone for the whole game.”

“We talked about high pressuring their backs since we felt they hadn’t seen pressure like we could give them,” Hagerty added. “It was a great read by our guys and a great start to the game.”

After Adam McLaughlin served in a corner kick and Jonny Fulton got his head on the ball, Kelly made it 2-0 on a rebound off a corner kick in the 13th minute.

Moments later, it was 3-0. After Fulton again headed the ball into a dangerous area, Mihailo Medenica scored on the doorstep.

Yarmouth didn’t relent in the second half, as Adam McLaughlin (from Turkel) and Ben Flowerdew (from Kelly) scored in a one-minute span.

“We came in the perfect amount of confident but not cocky and we just kept our heads together and put it away,” said McLaughlin. “

With 26 minutes to go, George Brown scored his first goal of the season, on a rebound after Zacarias Binda was robbed.

Then with 11 minutes remaining, Ian Lawrence got his first goal, off a feed from Nate Buchanan.

Hagerty was able to play everyone on the roster, clearing his bench in the final moments before the Clippers enjoyed yet another title celebration.

“It feels great to end with a win and bring home the (championship),” said Fulton.

“It’s a great team,” Hagerty added. “I really love these guys.”

John Bapst, which has yet to win a state title, finished the year 15-2-1. Yarmouth now has 16 championships.

