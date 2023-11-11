TURNER — Noah Carpenter added another feat to his stellar career, totaling five touchdowns and intercepting Fryeburg Academy’s final pass as Leavitt rallied back to secure the Class C South title with a 36-32 victory Saturday night at Libby Field.

The Hornets trailed 20-7 in the first half and 32-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Carpenter ran for an 11-yard touchdown early in the final period then threw to Keegan Reny for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 32-29 with 10:19 remaining.

Carpenter gave the Hornets a 36-32 lead with a 2-yard TD run with 3:35 left in the game.

His interception sealed the victory in what was a much different contest than the teams’ first meeting of 2023.

The Hornets opened the season by routing the Raiders 45-8 at home. Fryeburg surpassed that points total on its first play of the second quarter Saturday night, when Cohen Carter connected with Logan Walton on a 70-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 lead.

That score came one play after Noah Carpenter started the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run and kicked the ensuing extra point to get Leavitt on the board and ahead 7-6.

Soon after Walton gave the lead back to the Raiders, Malik Snow recovered a fumble to give the ball back to Fryeburg.

Three plays later, Carter and Walton hooked up for a second time, this time from 40 yards out, for a 20-7 lead.

It was Carter’s third touchdown pass in three drives. He also had an 18-yard connection with Gunnar Saunders in the first quarter.

Down two scores, the Hornets quickly created two of their own. Both were Carpenter-to-Keegan Reny connections, but they were quite different.

The first was a 17-yard dart on a fourth-and-14 play.

After a Fryeburg three-and-out and a short punt, the Hornets used some trickery two plays later, with Carpenter handing off to Brandon Bilodeau on a sweep, Bilodeau tossing back to Carpenter to set up a flea-flicker, and Carpenter hitting Reny for a 40-yard score.

Carpenter’s extra point made it 21-20 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders ran lots of time off the clock as they took the lead back. A third Carter-to-Walton hookup, from 10 yards out, made it 26-21 with 27 seconds left.

Leavitt got down to the Fryeburg 28, but a last-second pass went incomplete in the back of the end zone.

This story will be updated.

