Pickleball continues to gain popularity in leaps and bounds because it’s fun, easy to learn and accessible to athletes of all levels and ages.
There are a number of spots in southern Maine that offer outdoor open play. Be ready to dink, but keep those feet out of the kitchen!
The Southern Maine Pickleball Facebook page is an excellent resource to keep up with schedule changes, tournament announcements and other news.
BRUNSWICK
Where: Pegasus Courts, 121 Pegasus St.
When: Rotating schedule, check website
Number of courts: 6
Cost: By donation or membership
Info: midcoastmainepickleball.com or John Coray
Where: Neptune Courts, 74 Neptune Drive
When: Rotating schedule, check website
Number of courts: 2
Cost: By donation or membership
Info: midcoastmainepickleball.com or John Coray
CUMBERLAND
Where: Val Halla Golf Course, 60 Val Halla Road, Cumberland Center
When: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, open-ended play starts at 4 p.m. Sunday
Number of courts: 4
Cost: Free
Info: Email Kathe Beem or use the Team Reach app with code ValHallaPb
GORHAM
Where: Little Falls Activity Center, 620 Gray Road
When: 8 a.m. to noon daily
Number of courts: 3
Cost: Free
Info: Use the Team Reach app with code littlefalls
HOLLIS
Where: Sports Complex, 14 Lower Tarbox Road
When: Rotating schedule of days and times
Number of courts: 2
Cost: Free
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group
KENNEBUNK
Where: The Waterhouse Center, 51 Main St.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (all levels, must be at least 18); 6-9 p.m. daily (players must be 13 with signed parental waiver, Monday and Wednesday for 3.5 level and up only)
Number of courts: 3
Cost: $3
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group
KENNEBUNKPORT
Where: Rotary Park at Beachwood, 105 Beachwood Ave.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Number of courts: 4
Cost: Free
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group or email
wmc7678@gmail.com
NORTH BERWICK
Where: Pratt Courts, George Kent Memorial Field, Wells St.
When: Rotating schedule of days and times
Number of courts: 4
Cost: $5 ($25 multi-play passes available)
Info: TeamReach App with code georgekent is used for organizing games
OGUNQUIT
Where: Ogunquit Pickleball Courts, Agamenticus Road
When: Noon to 8 p.m. daily
Number of courts: 4
Cost: Free
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group
OLD ORCHARD BEACH
Where: Old Orchard Beach Recreation , 148 Saco Ave.
When: Play starts at 8 a.m. daily, 3 p.m. on weekdays during school year
Number of courts: 4
Cost: Free
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group
PORTLAND
Where: Deering Oaks park, between State St. and Deering Ave.
When: 8 a.m. to noon daily, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Number of courts: 6
Cost: Free
Info: Email Sam Beal at sabeal@gmail.com or use Spond app with code NDJVI
SACO
Where: Beach Street Courts, 90 Beach St.
When: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily
Number of courts: 6
Cost: Free
Info: sacopickleball.com
SANFORD
Where: Carpenter Park, 14 Grammar St.
When: Rotating schedule of days and times
Number of courts: 3
Cost: Free
Info: Ask to join the Facebook group
WATERBORO
Where: Waterboro Town Hall, 24 Townhouse Road
When: Rotating schedule of days and times
Number of Courts: 3
Cost: Free
Info: on Facebook
WELLS
Where: Wells Parks & Recreation, 412 Branch Road
When: Rotating schedule of days and times
Number of courts: 5
Cost: Free
Info: Use the TeamReach app with code 004090
YARMOUTH
Where: Rowe School, 52 School St.
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, 4-6 p.m. Sunday
Number of courts: 4
Cost: Free
Info: Email Kathe Beem or use the Team Reach app with code ValHallaPb
