Pickleball continues to gain popularity in leaps and bounds because it’s fun, easy to learn and accessible to athletes of all levels and ages.

There are a number of spots in southern Maine that offer outdoor open play. Be ready to dink, but keep those feet out of the kitchen!

The Southern Maine Pickleball Facebook page is an excellent resource to keep up with schedule changes, tournament announcements and other news.

BRUNSWICK

Where: Pegasus Courts, 121 Pegasus St.

When: Rotating schedule, check website

Number of courts: 6

Cost: By donation or membership

Info: midcoastmainepickleball.com or John Coray

Where: Neptune Courts, 74 Neptune Drive

When: Rotating schedule, check website

Number of courts: 2

Cost: By donation or membership

Info: midcoastmainepickleball.com or John Coray

CUMBERLAND

Where: Val Halla Golf Course, 60 Val Halla Road, Cumberland Center

When: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, open-ended play starts at 4 p.m. Sunday

Number of courts: 4

Cost: Free

Info: Email Kathe Beem or use the Team Reach app with code ValHallaPb





On a afternoon in mid-June, the pickleball courts were full of pickleball players at Deering Oaks in Portland. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

GORHAM

Where: Little Falls Activity Center, 620 Gray Road

When: 8 a.m. to noon daily

Number of courts: 3

Cost: Free

Info: Use the Team Reach app with code littlefalls

HOLLIS

Where: Sports Complex, 14 Lower Tarbox Road

When: Rotating schedule of days and times

Number of courts: 2

Cost: Free

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group

KENNEBUNK

Where: The Waterhouse Center, 51 Main St.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (all levels, must be at least 18); 6-9 p.m. daily (players must be 13 with signed parental waiver, Monday and Wednesday for 3.5 level and up only)

Number of courts: 3

Cost: $3

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group

KENNEBUNKPORT

Where: Rotary Park at Beachwood, 105 Beachwood Ave.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Number of courts: 4

Cost: Free

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group or email

wmc7678@gmail.com

NORTH BERWICK

Where: Pratt Courts, George Kent Memorial Field, Wells St.

When: Rotating schedule of days and times

Number of courts: 4

Cost: $5 ($25 multi-play passes available)

Info: TeamReach App with code georgekent is used for organizing games

OGUNQUIT

Where: Ogunquit Pickleball Courts, Agamenticus Road

When: Noon to 8 p.m. daily

Number of courts: 4

Cost: Free

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Where: Old Orchard Beach Recreation , 148 Saco Ave.

When: Play starts at 8 a.m. daily, 3 p.m. on weekdays during school year

Number of courts: 4

Cost: Free

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group

PORTLAND

Where: Deering Oaks park, between State St. and Deering Ave.

When: 8 a.m. to noon daily, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Number of courts: 6

Cost: Free

Info: Email Sam Beal at sabeal@gmail.com or use Spond app with code NDJVI

SACO

Where: Beach Street Courts, 90 Beach St.

When: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily

Number of courts: 6

Cost: Free

Info: sacopickleball.com

SANFORD

Where: Carpenter Park, 14 Grammar St.

When: Rotating schedule of days and times

Number of courts: 3

Cost: Free

Info: Ask to join the Facebook group

WATERBORO

Where: Waterboro Town Hall, 24 Townhouse Road

When: Rotating schedule of days and times

Number of Courts: 3

Cost: Free

Info: on Facebook

WELLS

Where: Wells Parks & Recreation, 412 Branch Road

When: Rotating schedule of days and times

Number of courts: 5

Cost: Free

Info: Use the TeamReach app with code 004090

YARMOUTH

Where: Rowe School, 52 School St.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, 4-6 p.m. Sunday

Number of courts: 4

Cost: Free

Info: Email Kathe Beem or use the Team Reach app with code ValHallaPb

