10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 11. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $5. brickstoremuseum.org

Award-winning artist Salley Mavor’s work spans more than 40 years and includes three-dimensional sculptural needleworks and stop-motion videos packed with satirical political commentary. She’s also illustrated 11 picture books, and all of the artwork from the book “My Bed” will be on display. Head to the Brick Store Museum to see four galleries of Mavor’s creations in the career retrospective exhibit “What a Relief.”

Salsa Night with Primo Cubano

5 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org

Spice up your Friday with some salsa dancing in downtown Portland. PM Salsa will hit you with a quick, half-hour lesson, then it’s time to strut your stuff. Live music will come courtesy of Primo Cubano, which will get you moving with traditional Cuban dance tunes. There will even be a dance floor set up in the square to keep your feet happy. Once the music ends, you can stroll around the city and find dinner on this early summer night.

‘Heathers The Musical’

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $13 in advance, $17 at the door, $11 in advance for seniors and students, $15 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Based on the 1989 cult film “Heathers,” “Heathers The Musical” tells the sordid tale of high school angst and power struggles gone wild. With one character named Jessica and three named Heather, the story unfolds in grim, bloody fashion through musical numbers like “Big Fun,” “Candy Store” and “Lifeboat.” A true black comedy, “Heathers The Musical” brings the laughs but does so with strong language and mature themes and is likely not ideal for the younger set.

Tim Sample

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $30. deertrees-theatre.org

He’s a state treasure when it comes to laughs so don’t miss your chance to see Tim Sample live in Harrison. Sample’s got the market cornered when it comes to Down East humor and has released a dozen albums of it over the years. He’s also penned as many books, including “Saturday night at Moody’s Diner” and “How to Talk Yankee.” You can expect the evening to be an enchanting hoot. Ayuh!

