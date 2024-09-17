AUGUSTA — A 17-year-old Augusta boy riding a moped on Civic Center Drive died Tuesday after he was struck by a pickup truck while turning across the road into a parking lot.

According to a news release from Augusta police, the collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Benjamin Perry, 47, of Farmingdale, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on Civic Center Drive toward Interstate 95 when he struck the teen, who was turning into the parking lot of the Rusty Lantern convenience store.

Perry was not hurt, but the teen sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Augusta police declined to identify the 17-year-old.

In the news release, Augusta police Chief Kevin Lully said Augusta police are still investigating the crash, which was reconstructed by the Maine State Police. He asked that anyone with information contact police.

