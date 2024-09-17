A 68-year-old Fort Fairfield man who was reported missing more than three weeks ago was found dead Monday, officials said.

Fort Fairfield Police put out a silver alert for Edward Bolstridge on Aug. 22, saying he suffered from memory issues and multiple sclerosis.

Attempts to find him and his vehicle had been fruitless until U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted Bolstridge’s car around 2 p.m. Monday in the north Maine woods, Chief Matthew Cummings said in a release. The car was parked off an old logging road in Township T17 R12, which is just west of Allagash.

Cummings said the Maine Warden Service found Bolstridge’s body near his vehicle.

The warden service is investigating, and the case has been turned over to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Cummings said in the release.

