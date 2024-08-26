Police still are searching for a 68-year-old Fort Fairfield man who disappeared in the Presque Isle and Westfield area last week.

Edward Bolstridge has memory issues and multiple sclerosis, police said in a Facebook post. He was last seen around midday Thursday in a baseball hat, flannel shirt and jeans.

Police said Bolstridge drives a 2016 Kia Soul with Maine registration and license plates EAB1.

Despite a dayslong search involving local, state and federal agencies, Fort Fairfield police said there had been no sightings of Bolstridge or his car by Monday evening.

“Agencies continue to search the area via air and ground for any sign of his vehicle. Please remain vigilant in your travels and report anything to local law enforcement,” police said in an update Monday evening.

The Maine Warden Service has been conducting air and ground search operations in wooded areas along Routes 1, 11, and 167. Maine State Police and the United States Border Patrol are assisting with the search, police said.

“We are hoping that maybe local ATV Club members would be willing to check their trail systems throughout Aroostook County,” police said Monday evening.

Anyone with information about Bolstridge is asked to call the Fort Fairfield Police Department at 207-472-3808.

Copy the Story Link