Carol Noonan Trio Big Barn Musical Dinner

6 p.m. Thursday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $100. stonemountainartscenter.com

Here’s a chance to hear singer Carol Noonan on the stage of her own venue flanked by guitar gods Duke Levine and Kevin Barry. The Big Barn Musical Dinner features a five-course gourmet meal with a musical twist. After each course, you’ll hear sleigh bells, a signal to drop your forks and turn your attention to the stage, where the trio will play a few songs. This will happen five times, and by the time the evening is over, your appetite for both delicious food and gorgeous music will be satiated.

Dar Williams

8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhill.com

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has been releasing thought-provoking albums since the early ’90s and has also written a number of books. Kick off July with a stirring performance by Williams in the magical barn that is Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, an intimate space with a lovely outdoor garden area for preshow merriment. Williams’ latest album is last year’s “I’ll Meet You Here,” home to songs like “Time, Be My Friend” and “Little Town.”

Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $35 in advance, $40 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

The legacy of late big-band leader Louis Prima is more than kept alive by his son, Louis Prima Jr., and his 10-piece New Orleans-style band, The Witnesses. Don’t expect to stay seated for too long when they take the stage in Boothbay Harbor. They’ve got two albums of their own material, along with decades of tunes from Daddy-O. It will be a sensational night of swing, jazz, rock and soul, so grab your tickets and be sure to don your dancing shoes.

