A resolution calling for Portland to divest in companies doing business in Israel drew a large and emotional crowd to a City Council meeting Wednesday night.

The council chambers and overflow rooms were completely full at 8 p.m. as the council entered its third hour of public comment on the resolution brought forth by Councilor April Fournier. The divestment list includes Chevron, Volvo, Boeing and 82 other companies.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and abducting around 250 hostages. The New York Times reported Tuesday that 60 living hostages and bodies of 35 others remain in Gaza.

The Gaza health ministry said last week that 40,861 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting since Israeli retaliated for Hamas’ attack.

In January, the Portland City Council unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the United States government call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. That resolution, brought forth by Councilor Pious Ali, was sent to President Biden and Maine’s congressional delegation.

Tensions were high on Wednesday with multiple members of the public crying while giving public comment and the room erupting in applause multiple times.

Jenna Wolfinger, a Portland resident, argued before the council during public comment that the resolution shouldn’t be viewed as picking a side. She supported the resolution.

“It’s not picking a side to divest from war and genocide. It’s picking a side to invest in war and genocide,” she said.

David Klein, who run’s Wex’s venture capital fund and is Jewish, spoke in opposition to the resolution, arguing it would hurt Jewish Portlanders.

“This singles out Israel among all the nations for censure and divestment,” he said. “You’re making this a place that people like me don’t want to live because you’re saying you want to single out the Jew among nations.”

Dean Halid, a Palestinian Portlander who said he owns a business in the city, spoke in support of the resolution.

“I am pleading with you to make sure that none of my tax contributions are ever used to fund the extermination of my ethnic group,” he said. “What Israel is doing now is genocide.”

Abby Alfred, a jewish Portlander, spoke in support of the resolution.

“It is not anti-Semitic to divest from any company or other entity that is profiting from the murder of children,” she said. “It is the least we can do.”

About an hour into public comment, a commenter spoke directly to Mayor Mark Dion asking him to use gender neutral language when addressing people participating in public comment.

About thirty minutes later, Dion left his post presiding over the council and closed the door to chambers after someone outside the door began clapping. This came after multiple reminders from Dion that council rules bar any clapping, booing or other similar public expressions from the public.

Dion later apologized for addressing speakers as “Sir” and “Ma’am” and thanked the member of the public who had asked him to use gender neutral language. For the rest of the meeting he referred to commenters as “speaker” rather than “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

