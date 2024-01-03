The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to approve a non-binding resolution demanding that the United States government call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The resolution, sponsored by councilor Pious Ali, was unanimously approved by nine councilors following a public comment period that lasted about 90 minutes. More than 40 people spoke, nearly all in favor of a ceasefire.

Portland is believed to be Maine’s first municipality to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

A copy of Portland’s resolution will now be sent to President Biden and members of Maine’s congressional delegation urging them to immediately “use their position and influence to end violence.”

“I hope our congressional delegation will listen to what we are saying tonight,” Ali said, adding that the city will likely consider future resolutions condemning the spike in hate crimes against Muslims and Jews in Maine.

The original resolution, which was amended by Ali, also asks for the unconditional release of all hostages as well as the “free flow of humanitarian (aid) access,” in Gaza. Releasing the hostages is crucial to pursuing lasting peace in the region, the resolution states.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and abducting around 250 hostages, over 120 of whom remain in captivity.

The Gaza health ministry said Monday that 21,978 Palestinians have been killed and 56,697 wounded in the fighting since.

The resolution states that the armed violence and retaliation by the Israeli government “has claimed the lives of and wounded thousands of individuals in Gaza, Palestine and Israel.”

“An immediate cease-fire, and release of hostages is crucial for the protection of human life, dignity and the pursuit of lasting peace. Lives continue to be at imminent risk of death if a cease-fire and release of hostages are not achieved without delay,” the resolution states.

Some attending the meeting had reservations about whether the council should get involved in an overseas war, but many others said they believe the U.S. government and their tax dollars should not support what they described as the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Anthony Abdallah of Portland, who said he is a second generation Palestinian, said innocent civilians, including children, have been killed as Israel pursues the war against Hamas.

“The Palestinian people are not Hamas,” he said.

“You can not meet a war crime with another war crime. Shame on us. War is not the answer,” said Madeleine Pryor.

“This is an opportunity for us to stand up and say we will not be complicit in these war crimes,” Buddy Moore said.

Several other cities and towns across the country have adopted similar resolutions.

The Bridgeport City Council on Wednesday voted 14-2 in support of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, becoming the first city in Connecticut to pass a cease-fire resolution, according to Connecticut Public Radio.

Though the resolution is symbolic, some speakers said a vote to support a cease-fire might convince other Maine communities to follow suit.

“It’s our responsibility to not turn our backs on a genocide that is playing out before our eyes,” councilor Victoria Pelletier said, adding that councilors need to show constituents that they care about what is happening in other parts of the world.

“It is always our role as councilors to speak out against violence and to support those who are oppressed,” councilor Anna Trevorrow said.

