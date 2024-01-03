A Westbrook man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly setting fire to an apartment building on Bridgton Road on Tuesday night.

Officers responded after receiving a 911 call reporting the fire at 1042 Bridgton Road. They arrested Raikuez Melchoirre, 47, who is charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Westbrook firefighters credited a 10-year-old with spotting Melchoirre and notifying an adult who called 911.

No one was injured in the fire and damage to the multi-unit apartment building was minimal.

Melchoirre was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he was also booked on two unrelated arrest warrants, police said.

