AUGUSTA — Courthouses in Portland and Augusta were evacuated Thursday morning after receiving another round of bomb threats believed to be hoaxes.

The Capital Judicial Center in Augusta was evacuated around 10:30 a.m., as was Portland’s Cumberland County Courthouse. The evacuations were ordered after authorities received a pair of bomb threats, according to Barbara Cardone, director of Legal Affairs and Public Relations for the Maine Judicial Branch.

“We have received a bomb threat,” Cardone said. “We have reason to believe that the threat is a hoax, but we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the public and Judicial Branch employees. We have evacuated the Cumberland County Courthouse and the Capital Judicial Center.”

The threats to the courthouses come a day after Maine’s capitol and several others across the country were targeted with false bomb threats.

