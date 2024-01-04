The Press Herald Toy Fund continues to receive donations to support the annual holiday gift drive, which turns 75 years old this year.

Readers have given more than $180,000 so far this holiday season and donations are still trickling in. The Toy Fund accepts donations year-round but relies on the holiday season cover its costs and buy toys and books for thousands of children in need each year.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Anonymous $105.52

Because Christmas is for kids! $17.50

Simmons Investment Advisors $263.33

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Barbara Soule $210.73

Alice R. Moisen $105.52

Leland and Sally Means $105.52

Baxter Peixotto $100

Anonymous $50

Janice Elliott $10

Frank and Eileen Frye $75

Anonymous $500

TOTAL TO DATE: $181,161.93

