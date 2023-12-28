Donations continue to arrive at the Press Herald Toy Fund as supporters make year-end gifts and wrap up their own fundraising efforts.

The charity accepts donations year-round, although it relies on the holiday season for the bulk of funding it uses to buy toys and books for children in need.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

On behalf of Nancy and Marshall Esty $263.33

Merry Christmas, sorry for the late gift $210.73

Merry Christmas $210.73

Anonymous $20

Merry Christmas! Brian and Nicole Keahon $210.73

On behalf of our grandchildren, Thomas, Maeve, Leeds, Jasper and Finley. $263.33

In memory of John W. Sullivan and John M. Sullivan. Lynne Sullivan $210.73

In loving memory of the Moms, Dads, Nanas and Grampys who knew no greater joy than that of a child on Christmas morning. Rudy & Nancy $150.00

In Loving Memory of Donald Hawkes – The Hawkes Family. Paul Hawkes $105.52

Pam Drivas McTigue $21.35

Anonymous $30

To the kids from Deb, Bri, Jase, Trav, Lex, Dani, Coop, Pipes and all the pups and cats. Jason Kroot $250

Paula and Louis Abbotoni $105.52

Lynda & John Wilson $105.52

TOTAL TO DATE: $176,824.56

