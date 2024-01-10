The Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts provided new toys and books to more than 2,600 Maine children during the recent holiday season.
Once again, the annual gift drive brightened the holidays for children who were most in need of joy. Some have been homeless, escaped domestic violence or lost a parent. Others have parents who could not afford gifts because of illness, a loss of a job, divorce or the limits of a single income that hasn’t kept up with rising prices and rent payments.
The Toy Fund is now a 75-year-old tradition, sustained since 1949 by the donations of newspaper readers and the labor of volunteers.
Readers gave more than $186,000 during the recent holiday season and donations are still trickling in. The Toy Fund accepts donations year-round, so it is never too late to pitch in.
To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)
Clover Padgett, the Christmas Alpaca $105.52
In memory of Paul White, from Kathy Katherine White $100
Lynne Russell-Johnson $100.00
7 lucky ones – now many more very lucky ones! James and Nancy Russell $100
In memory of our brothers Jack and Alan Corcoran and Dennis Hayes The Corcoran-Hayes family $300
Merry Christmas Staff of Sevee & Maher Engineers $750
Bud Ellis $25
Eddie’s Variety $500
Merry Christmas from Gam and Bump Susan Soule $100
Anonymous $40
Anonymous $31.87
Zoe and Blue Cogan $105.52
Anonymous $25
Maureen Gorman $2,000
Bob and Phyllis Wagstaff $100
In memory of Barry M. Campbell, Vietnam Vet, 1947-1985 Priscilla Campbell-Wyman $100
In memory of Aunt Aurie and Uncle Bob Priscilla Campbell-Wyman $100
In memory of Ray D. Gibson Melissa Arehart $20
In honor of Margaret, Jane, Charlie and Ella Karen and Peter Morton $200
Margaret Burby $100
Reid and Nina Callanan $50
From December’s Brushstrokes with Impact “Paint-a-Thon” Maria Castellano Usery $305
TOTAL TO DATE: $186,419.84
