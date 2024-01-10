The Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts provided new toys and books to more than 2,600 Maine children during the recent holiday season.

Once again, the annual gift drive brightened the holidays for children who were most in need of joy. Some have been homeless, escaped domestic violence or lost a parent. Others have parents who could not afford gifts because of illness, a loss of a job, divorce or the limits of a single income that hasn’t kept up with rising prices and rent payments.

The Toy Fund is now a 75-year-old tradition, sustained since 1949 by the donations of newspaper readers and the labor of volunteers.

Readers gave more than $186,000 during the recent holiday season and donations are still trickling in. The Toy Fund accepts donations year-round, so it is never too late to pitch in.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Clover Padgett, the Christmas Alpaca $105.52

In memory of Paul White, from Kathy Katherine White $100

Lynne Russell-Johnson $100.00

7 lucky ones – now many more very lucky ones! James and Nancy Russell $100

In memory of our brothers Jack and Alan Corcoran and Dennis Hayes The Corcoran-Hayes family $300

Merry Christmas Staff of Sevee & Maher Engineers $750

Bud Ellis $25

Eddie’s Variety $500

Merry Christmas from Gam and Bump Susan Soule $100

Anonymous $40

Anonymous $31.87

Zoe and Blue Cogan $105.52

Anonymous $25

Maureen Gorman $2,000

Bob and Phyllis Wagstaff $100

In memory of Barry M. Campbell, Vietnam Vet, 1947-1985 Priscilla Campbell-Wyman $100

In memory of Aunt Aurie and Uncle Bob Priscilla Campbell-Wyman $100

In memory of Ray D. Gibson Melissa Arehart $20

In honor of Margaret, Jane, Charlie and Ella Karen and Peter Morton $200

Margaret Burby $100

Reid and Nina Callanan $50

From December’s Brushstrokes with Impact “Paint-a-Thon” Maria Castellano Usery $305

TOTAL TO DATE: $186,419.84

