The Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts has raised nearly $190,000 since last fall and those funds helped provide new toys and books to more than 2,600 Maine children in need during the recent holiday season.

The Toy Fund is now a 75-year-old tradition, sustained since 1949 by the donations of newspaper readers and the labor of volunteers.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

The Toy Fund accepts donations year-round, so it is never too late to pitch in. And organizers are already planning ahead for the 2024 holiday season.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Rodney and Danielle Slator $50

Mike Frager, Southern Maine Labor Council $750

In loving memory of Bill and Barbara Caswell, Susan and Donald Foss $50

Miss Portland Diner $500

Press Herald book sale $35

In memory of Rose M. Taliento and Bruce A. Taliento, Donald and Janice Bancroft $100

Faye and John Gmeiner $25

In memory of Doris and Roderick A. Macdonald, Constance and Thomas Smith $35

Hope to bring a happy moment to some little ones’ lives, Catherine Gavin $500

Anonymous $21.35

In memory of my mom, Ruth Hamm, who donated every year. Miss her so much. Love, Mary Turner $150

Fidelity Charitable $250

National Philanthropic Trust $500

TOTAL TO DATE: $189,386.19

