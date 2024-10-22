Jonathan T. Pulsifer

HARPSWELL – A Celebration of Life for Jonathan T. Pulsifer will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Maine. Officiant – Rev. Mr. Joseph Connolly, Interim Pastor. Reception immediately following the service at the church.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.