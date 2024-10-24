The Bowdoin College Democrats and Bowdoin College Conservatives have announced a third and final debate for U.S. Senate candidates in Maine for Saturday, Nov. 2.

The debate will be at 6 p.m. in Bowdoin College’s Kresge Auditorium, 239 Maine St., Brunswick. Demi Kouzounas, David Costello and Jason Cherry have confirmed their attendance. A request for Sen. Angus King Jr. was still pending as of Thursday.

A collaboration between the Bowdoin College Democrats and the Bowdoin College Conservatives, with sponsorship from Bowdoin’s Government and Legal Studies Department and the McKeen Center for the Common Good, this debate aims to elevate the student and youth vote in Maine.

The debate was planned, organized and will be moderated by students. All questions are written by students to address student- and youth-specific issues prevalent to this election. A livestream will be available to all colleges throughout the state and students from each of these colleges will have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.

Contact zasplin@bowdoin.edu or nemmerson@bowdoin.edu with questions.

