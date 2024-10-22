POWNAL – Mervin Wyman has finished life’s chores. He began his life on Feb. 19, 1933. Born in Augusta, moving to Pownal. Throwing his final cast on Oct. 13, 2024.

Employed in the early years as a truck driver for construction materials and agriculture. Eventually becoming employed and retired from L.L.Bean.

Mervin was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing with his brother, Jack, who passed away in 2006. He enjoyed traveling locally and away. He had fond memories of Eastport and a favorite hot dog stand with his late wife. Elaine. There were trips to Florida and Quebec along with many “Beans” bus trips with friends and family. He was always up for a “Bean supper”. It was often a time for him to socialize and catch up although he would never admit it. He was a quiet, keep to yourself kind of person, even calling himself an introvert. His sense of humor will be missed.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Denny of Freeport, and a younger sister, Jean Bolt of Aurora, Colo.; his daughte,r Debra Small and her husband Don of Yarmouth, his stepchildren Gabrielle Profenno of Lisbon, Jana Profenno of Brunswick, and Scott Profenno with his partner Ericka of Freeport; grandchildren Michael Purinton and his wife Alison, step-grandchildren Ricky Profenno, Jamie Profenno; great-grandchildren Alexander of Gardiner and Akyle of Freeport.

Services will be held at a later time. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to http://www.fcsmaine.org.

