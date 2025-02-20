Bellows, Nemitz

in public forum

The Hollis-Buxton Democratic Committee is hosting an upcoming public conversation with Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and retired Portland Press Herald columnist Bill Nemitz.

The meeting convenes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, at Buxton Center Elementary School, 912 Long Plains Road, Buxton.

The topic for Bellows and Nemitz is “The First 40 Days” about the policies and funding reductions of President Donald Trump. Everyone is welcome to attend and donations will be accepted.

Food pantry drive

Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, is sponsoring a drive this month to benefit Buxton Community Cupboard.

Donations of canned food and other nonperishable items may be dropped off in a box at the front of the Bar Mills Community Church or call 298-9446.

The community cupboard is located in the little white house behind the parsonage of the Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road.

Community parade

Registrations of individuals, units and floats for the annual Community Day Parade at Tory Hill are available.

The parade coincides with the Dorcas Fest, sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, a charitable group.

The parade’s theme is “Dashing Through the Heat, Christmas in August.” To register for parade participation, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171, ext. 1118, or visit Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

