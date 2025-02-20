Shop local at
Robie Gym
The Southern Maine Key4Women chapter is sponsoring an opportunity to shop at a farmers market from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 14, at Robie Gym, 42 South St., Gorham.
A posted flyer says local business owners will have tables with their products. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.
Those who want a table should contact Viktoriia Moshenskova at 839-5856 or email viktoriia_moshenskova@ keybank.com by Wednesday, March 12.
Historical society
calendars available
The 2025 Gorham Historical Society calendars are available at the Municipal Center, 75 South St.; Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.; and the society, archives@gorhamhistoricalsociety.org. Each cost $10.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Feb. 19, 1975, that Brownie Troop 110, North Gorham-White Rock, would have a sliding party and cookout at the Guy Labrecque Farm. Lydia Hatch was to be in charge of the event.
U.S. taxpayers’ debt
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 12 that the U.S. public debt was $36,217,487,855,772.08.
