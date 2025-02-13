Prince Project

Buxton-Hollis Historical Society announced that Vana Carmona, director of the Prince Project, said its database of enslaved people in Maine is “up and running.”

“The Prince Project Database aspires to be the central entrepôt for information on enslaved and free people of color in the 17th and 18th century here in Maine,” Carmona said in a message the society recently posted online.

The project is named for Prince McLellan, a formerly enslaved man who served in the Revolutionary War and is buried in the Eastern Cemetery at Main Street and Johnson Road in Gorham.

February is National Black History Month.

The Prince Project database can be accessed at princeproject.org.

Copy the Story Link