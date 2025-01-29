The Buxton Planning Board on Monday blessed a church with its approval to move into the Chaps Saloon building on Long Plains Road.

The nonprofit Group of Intercession International Church has a contract to buy the property. Michael Navarro of Elevate Maine Realty in Falmouth, representing the church, said after Monday’s meeting he expected the real estate closing to come on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Navarro also said the church could begin holding services in the building as early as Saturday, Feb. 8.

Some abutters and residents Monday aired concerns that included traffic, parking matters, and loss of tax revenue to the town.

“They want to be good neighbors,” Navarro said in Monday’s meeting.

The church has met weekly on Saturdays with about 125 people, according to Navarro, in leased space in Portland. The church pastor, Mpila Sansi Arnaldo, lives in Westbrook, according to the Buxton application. Archelon Samba is also listed as an applicant.

Town records show Julie Grant of Limington as owner of both the Chaps building on a 2-acre property and the Chaps Saloon. The business plans to continue operating the catering and bar portion of its business and relocating.

Several residents said they are concerned about the church’s impact on the rural area. “We are not there to cause any trouble,” Arnaldo said after several residents spoke.

A neighbor, Keith Gorham of 1294 Long Plains Road, asked the Planning Board about allotted parking spaces allowed for the church. Planning Board Chair Jere Ross said the church parking plan shows they are limited to 57 spaces.

Ron Tardif of 1203 Long Plains Road was concerned about traffic control and David Marsh of 1307 Long Plains Road said he’s had issues in the past with his driveway being blocked by people parking along the road. But Ross said parking is not allowed on Long Plains Road, which is also Route 22.

The Chaps property is assessed at $660,800 and current property taxes are $7,262, Buxton Tax Collector LeeAnn Pratt said Tuesday.

Marsh also had a problem with the loss of property tax revenue for Buxton. “There’s no benefit to the town,” Marsh said.

Patti McKenna, town code enforcement officer, said in an email to the American Journal that the building once housed a Grange Hall and the church doesn’t have any plans to renovate the present building.

“They stated that the building currently meets their needs,” McKenna said.

Navarro said the church would not have living quarters there. They will use this space for a church and nothing more, Navarro said.

Ross moved to approve the church and Planning Board member Craig Lefebvre seconded the motion. They approved it 4-0 with board member Roger Tracy absent.

