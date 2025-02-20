Historians to hear

about auto racing

Westbrook Historical Society presents a program at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, in the Oak Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Historian Steve Pellerin will speak about the former Beech Ridge Speedway in Scarborough and Westbrook drivers who participated.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information, call the historical society at 464-1119.

Post 62 to meet

Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will conduct its next monthly business meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at its headquarters at 17 Dunn St., adjacent to Riverbank Park.

Advertisement

A catered dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. for $10.

Senior activities

Senior citizens regularly have a slate of free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

They include Bingo Blitz on Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28; Game Show Day (“Wheel of Fortune”), Tuesday, Feb. 25; and Cribbage Club, Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Community Center has its own 25-passenger bus with in-house drivers and multiple trips are available monthly.

For more information, call 854-0676.

Advertisement

Tips for Charity

The Tips for Charity luncheon during the Festival of Trees observance at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church in December was a big success, organizers recently reported.

Luncheon co-Chairs Nancy Selby and Roberta Morrill reported in a recent letter that tips generated $5,128 and, combined with ticket sales, totaled $6,232.

“The Festival of Trees has donated $5,600 to the Westbrook Food Pantry,” they said.

Since the inception of the festival 22 years ago, $103,000 has been donated to local charities.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 19, 1975, that Larry Cote Jr., son of Sgt. Larry Cote, celebrated his second birthday in the home of grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cote of Walker Street. Sgt. Cote was on duty in San Diego.

Copy the Story Link