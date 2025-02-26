A restaurant in the heart of downtown Westbrook is closing after 18 years, with its final day Sunday, March 2. The closing is costing jobs for a staff of 10 and its owner.

Chef and owner James Tranchemontagne announced the closure of The Frog & Turtle on Facebook Feb. 23, stunning the community. Within hours of his posting, 393 comments were posted with 170 shares. “It’s unreal,” he told the American Journal Monday about the level of support.

Tranchemontagne cited the costs of energy, food, staffing, and a reduction in public dining out habits after the pandemic, combined with a recent city order, as leading to his decision to shut down the restaurant.

He said the city wants a vacant space adjacent to the restaurant in his complex to be fitted with a sprinkler system before it could be leased out again. “It’s the final nail in the coffin,” Tranchemontagne said.

The city is not ordering The Frog & Turtle, that does have a sprinkler system, to close, he emphasized, while adding that he needs the rental income of the empty space next to the restaurant.

Mayor David Morse said in an email Feb. 24 to the American Journal that he has many “fond memories of fun evenings and delicious brunches at Frog & Turtle” and “I am sorry to see this era for that space come to a close.”

“The Frog & Turtle will be greatly missed by thousands,” Morse said.

Other Westbrook mayors who dined regularly at the restaurant over the years were the late Bruce Chuluda, and Michael Sanphy, who said the closure is a big loss for the downtown. “He is personable and good-hearted,” Sanphy said of Tranchemontagne. “I believe in James.”

The Frog & Turtle opened in 2007 and Tranchemontagne, with a business partner under Vallee Square Holding, bought the building in 2017. They spent about $600,000 on a renovation a few years ago that included constructing a rooftop addition with a river view.

Jennie Franceschi, director of city Planning and Code Enforcement, in a Feb. 12 email to Tranchemontagne outlined requirements for bringing the building up to code. It appears the building would need either two-hour fire separation walls between rental spaces, or sprinkler systems.

Tranchemontagne told the American Journal sprinkling the other spaces in the complex could cost an estimated $150,000 to $200,000. “It’s frustrating,” he said.

The code issue has been dangling since the renovation.

Fire Chief Stephen Sloan issued a press release Tuesday, Feb. 24, about the matter.

“The city of Westbrook recognizes that retrofitting a century-old building presents both logistical and financial challenges. The city has offered flexibility in accommodating the owners throughout this process, but compliance with all safety codes remain a critical priority that the city can not overlook,” Sloan wrote.

“While the city is committed to supporting economic development and growth within the city of Westbrook, the safety and well-being of the public must always be the foremost concern.”

Besides closing the restaurant, the building was to go up for sale on Feb. 25, Tranchemontagne told the American Journal. Current tenants with leases in the building include Blazes Burgers and Bloom Consignment, along with Frankie and Rose Hair Studio, a posted sign says. Existing tenants are not impacted by the restaurant’s closing. The empty space was formerly occupied by Brook City Nutrition.

Sanphy said Tranchemontagne was good to youth and veterans. “I appreciate what he did for the city,” Sanphy said.

Tranchemontagne was instrumental in bringing the summer concerts to Vallee Square outside The Frog & Turtle.

Morse said he’s thankful for all that the business has done “to create a vibrant restaurant and music space in our downtown. I wish them the very best on their next chapters.”

Tranchemontagne lives in Westbrook and plans to stay.

