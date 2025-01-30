Reynolds appointed

to School Committee

Jaci Reynolds has been appointed to fill the slot left open by the recent resignation of longtime School Committee member Stewart McCallister.

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry announced that Reynolds will serve until the next municipal election in June 2025.

“Jaci Reynolds is new to the community of Gorham but has served many years on a school board in her previous home,” Perry wrote in a blog post. “She served on the school board in Brattleboro, Vermont, for several years, including navigating COVID-19 and selecting and onboarding a new superintendent.”

While on the board, she served on the Finance Committee. “Following her time on the board, she served on the Independent Budget Review Committee, which assessed the school and town budgets and presented them to the public,” Perry said.

Reynolds recently moved to Gorham and has two children in elementary school.

Cherry Hill

market signup

Market season is just around the corner and Cherry Hill Farmers Market, 616 Main St. in Gorham, is accepting vendor applications for the 2025 season.

To apply, visit its Facebook page, facebook.com/CherryHillFarmersMarket.

‘Little Shop of

Horrors’ at GHS

Gorham High School theater’s showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” will open at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the high school, 41 Morrill Ave. Performances will continue at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, 7 and 8 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 9.

For tickets, visit facebook.com/GorhamTheater. The cost is $14.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 28, 1975, that Olive Scribner was to host a meeting of the Trinity Circle of United Methodist Women. Betty Moberg was to lead devotions and present a slide program on her recent trip to Sweden.

U.S. taxpayers‘ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Jan. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $36,341,180,823,593.90.

