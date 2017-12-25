SACO

Dyer Library, museum announce contest winners

Dyer Library and the Saco Museum have announced the winners of the People’s Choice and Students’ Choice awards, and the Student Art Contest for Winter Celebrations, in conjunction with its 13th annual Festival of Trees.

The People’s Choice award went to “Winter Solstice,” a display of woodland creatures decorated by Diane Lockhart.

The Students’ Choice award went to “Pokemon,” sponsored and decorated by Living Innovations.

The grand-prize winner of the student art contest was Luke Duquette, fifth grade, of C.K. Burns School, with an honorable mention given to Bella King, second grade, of Biddeford Primary School. First-place winners included Andrew Stevens, kindergarten, Young School; Brady Fortier, first grade, Biddeford Primary School; Addison Barrs, second grade, St. James School; Alex Patten, third grade, Loranger Elementary School; Olivia Zadakis, fourth grade, Biddeford Intermediate School; and Cotton Schlaver, fifth grade, Biddeford Intermediate School.

