GIRLS

Alpine

1 Yarmouth: After coming within a point of Class B champion Spruce Mountain last winter, the Clippers are seeking their first outright title since 2011. Seniors Greta Elder, Emi Ruth, Cate Ralph and Emma Marston turned in top-15 state-meet performances. Sophomore Tasha Powers gained experience, and freshmen Maddie Marston and Eleanor Donahue could contribute right away.

2 Camden Hills: Graduation took a toll on the defending Class A champions, but the Windjammers should remain competitive with the likes of senior Audrey Heriz-Smith (top five in slalom and giant slalom), junior Jesi Mann (19th in giant slalom) and junior Courtney King. Sophomore Olivia Lydon is a first-year racer but “an incredible athlete, strong and fast with great focus,” said Coach Barry King.

3 Greely: The Rangers were runners-up to Camden Hills by 18 points in Class A but have some rebuilding to do after veteran Nettie Cunningham opted for hockey. Still, seniors Ella Novick, Erin O’Donovan and Greta Van Curan, and junior Sabra Lindsay have state-meet experience, and freshmen Elizabeth Hanson and Marina Jacob show promise.

Nordic

1 Yarmouth: The Clippers saw their string of six Class B Nordic titles end at the hands of Maranacook. The return from a year abroad of senior Sophia Laukli gives Yarmouth a boost. Classmate Hannah Corey, junior Isabel Brennan and sophomore Sadie Cowles each posted at least one top-10 finish at the state meet. Nine other sophomores and six freshmen provide substantial depth.

2 Maine Coast Waldorf: After seven consecutive Class C titles, Maine Coast moves up to Class B to challenge Yarmouth, Maranacook, Freeport and Caribou. Seniors Olivia Skillings and Louise Ahearne (1-2 in classical, 1-3 in freestyle) lead the way. Sophomore Caitlin Keliher and freshman Eliza Skillings are also expected to score. Junior Wilson Haims, sophomore Ava Teegarden and freshman Olivia Reynolds (the Class C cross country running champion) provide depth.

3 Freeport: The top three Falcons return from a squad that placed third in Class B behind Maranacook and Yarmouth. Juniors Lily Horne (two fifths) and Allison Greuel (two ninths) lead the way, along with senior Chloe Davidson (15th classical, 20th skate). Seniors Maya Egan and Mikaela Dorsey, and sophomore Galina Fallon also have state-meet experience. Sophomore Sadie Southall and freshman Jane Dawson could break into the top four.

BOYS

Alpine

1 Falmouth: After winning the Class A title in February, Falmouth might even be stronger. Junior Gibson Scott (second in GS, third in slalom), senior Owen White (eighth in slalom, 14th in giant slalom) and sophomore Nick Shapiro (20th in slalom) all return. Angus Christie (fourth in GS, sixth in slalom) left for a prep school in New Hampshire, but freshmen A.J. Noyes, Ben Keller and Ben Adey (from Waynflete, as part of a co-op team) are capable of filling the void.

2 Cape Elizabeth: Runners-up in Class A last winter, the Capers have dropped to Class B. Leading the way are the Lathrop brothers – junior Devon and sophomore Killian, who went 1-2 in both slalom and giant slalom in the Western Maine Conference. Juniors Nick Martin and Duncan Geike, and sophomore Wylie Fiutak have state-meet experience. Interesting additions include senior Chase Kozlowski, and freshmen Ian Geikie and Gannon Stewart, a national age-group champion in ski cross.

3 Yarmouth: Five years removed from the Class B Alpine title, the Clippers are still rebuilding, particularly with only a few upperclass returners from a team that placed fourth in Class B. Juniors Alex Hall and Eli Anderson, and sophomore Connor Tull have state-meet experience. Junior Griffin Primeau, hurt last season, was 18th in giant slalom as a freshman.

Nordic

1 Falmouth: Senior Simon Pratico and junior Ethan Livingood each had a pair of top-10 finishes last winter as Falmouth, the Class A Nordic champion from 2012-15, was runner-up to Mt. Blue. Senior Graham Bernier, junior Jake Mitchell and sophomore Ben Rooks also have state-meet experience.

2 Maine Coast Waldorf: On the heels of a five-year streak of championships in Class C, Maine Coast has moved up to Class B. Seniors Nick Neveau and Eli Gundersen lead a team that placed second in the Western Maine Conference, ahead of Falmouth and Yarmouth but behind Freeport. Matty Neveau appears most promising among five freshmen. Junior Calvin Soule and sophomore Adams Staples will help.

3 Yarmouth: Senior Max Coury, and juniors Justin Pietropaoli and Grady Welsh each posted top-25 finishes in both classical and freestyle last winter to help the Clippers – state champs from 2012-14 – place third in Class B. Seniors Sean Moore and Justin Reaman, and sophomore Kendrick Langenbach should help round out the scoring. Echoing past skimeisters, freshman Patrick Bergan plans to compete in Nordic and Alpine, as does classmate Maddie Marston.

– Glenn Jordan

