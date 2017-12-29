NEW HIRES

Steve Bottari will join WMTW as the new weeknight co-anchor of the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts in January.

Bottari comes to Maine from Hearst sister-station KOCO in Oklahoma City.

Linda Murray joined Mortgage Network Inc. as a mortgage loan officer serving southern Maine.

Murray, of Scarborough, brings six years of local real estate finance experience to the firm. She previously served as a mortgage originator for Maine Capital Group, and worked in marketing and business development for two large local title companies.

Diversified Communications announced two new hires.

Erik Laramee joined as a sales force administrator. Laramee previously worked for Borrego Solar Inc.

Josh Logan joined as a technical support specialist. Logan was previously employed by MEMIC.

Don Langenheim joined Thermoformed Plastics of New England in Biddeford as a new sales manager.

Langenheim brings over 25 years’ experience in the custom thermoforming industry. Most recently, he worked for Key Packaging in Florida as vice president of sales.

Christopher Parker joined F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co. as chief administrative officer.

Parker brings more than 20 years of experience in senior administrative and operational roles within the financial services industry.

Todd Zukowski was named vice president, commercial banking officer, at Camden National Bank.

Zukowski previously worked for Northeast Bank in Portland as vice president, commercial loan officer. Before that, he served as vice president, relationship manager, at KeyBank.

