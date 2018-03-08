Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as a nor’easter continues to bear down on the state.

Intense bands of snow are moving through southern and central Maine and winds were gusting to 40 mph in the pre-dawn hours. Many areas of the state could get up to 18 inches by the time the storm winds down late Thursday.

More than 17,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power at 6 a.m. Nearly all of those outages were in York County, where the entire town of Eliot was in the dark. The company also reported more than 5,000 outages in Kittery and 2,000 outages in South Berwick.

Emera Maine was reporting about 1,700 outages at 6 a.m. Most of those outage were in the Bass Harbor and Frenchboro area.

Snow will continue to fall as much as an inch an hour before tapering off in most areas later in the morning. Wind gusts will also become less of an issue as the storm moves to the east.

“It’s still snowing for the entire state,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Kimble said at 6 a.m. “The heaviest snow will probably end by mid-morning with a light snow continuing to noon or a little after.”

Just over 5 inches of snow had fallen at the Portland International Jetport at 4 a.m., according to the weather service. About 4 inches had fallen in Gray, 3.5 inches in South Portland and more than 9 inches in Kennebunk.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning lasting through Friday at 1 a.m. because of the severe weather expected across southern, central and Down East regions of the state.

Maine state offices will open at 10 a.m. Dozens of towns and cities have closed schools and municipal offices and postponed trash collection.

Parking bans are in effect in Portland, South Portland, Biddeford, Sanford, Yarmouth, Brunswick, Auburn and Westbrook, among other towns.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike. Public safety officials are advising people to stay off the roads while plow crews clear snow. A couple minor crashes were reported early Thursday in Cumberland County.

“I urge all of you to drive safely as you commute to your destination,” said Gov. Paul LePage in a statement released early Thursday, adding, “Stopping on snow or ice without skidding requires extra time and distance. Drive slowly so you can adjust to changing road conditions. Please remember to keep a safe distance behind other vehicles and give plow trucks plenty of room to operate.”

More than two dozen flights into and out of the Portland International Jetport were canceled or delayed.

The Amtrak Downeaster posted a message on its website Wednesday afternoon that said the passenger train service between Brunswick, Portland and Boston planned to operate “full service through the winter storm today and tomorrow.” The message encouraged potential riders to check the train service’s website for any possible service changes caused by the storm.

In York County, officials were keeping a close eye on coastal areas that were battered for four days during the powerful strong nor’easter last weekend. Many towns reported damaged seawalls and roads and a significant amount of beach erosion.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, crews in Saco were clearing sand and water from roads in Camp Ellis following a high tide at 3:30 a.m. that caused flooding. North Avenue is closed.

This story will be updated.

