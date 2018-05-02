Democrat Adam Cote and Republican Shawn Moody have built strong fundraising leads in the June gubernatorial primary. Cote raised more than $278,000 during the most recent reporting period of Jan. 1 to April 24, 2018, and had $466,000 in unexpended funds. Moody raised $289,000 during the most recent reporting period and had more than $400,000 cash on hand. However, Moody himself was the source of $300,000 of the $575,000 total raised since he entered the campaign.

This database lists the reported political donations in support of candidates in Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign as of May 2, 2018. The data was drawn from campaign finance reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission and include contributions made from April 1, 2017 through the end of April 2018.

Candidates running traditional, privately financed campaigns can receive a maximum contribution of $1,600 from individuals for the primary and $1,600 for the general election. Candidates seeking public campaign financing through the Maine Clean Elections Act program may collect “seed money” contributions of up to $100 and must collect 3,200 contributions of $5 in order to qualify for public financing.

This data table will continue to be updated as new reports are filed.

Source: Maine Ethics Commission

Filter donations by candidate: Alan Caron (U)

Adam Cote (D)

Mark Dion (D)

Mark Eves (D)

Ken Fredette (R)

Terry Hayes* (U)

Garrett Mason* (R)

Mary Mayhew (R)

Janet Mills (D)

Shawn Moody (R)

Diane Russell (D)

Betsy Sweet* (D)

* These candidates are running as Maine Clean Elections candidates.

Showing donations to all candidates:

Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.