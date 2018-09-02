A fire displaced about 40 residents of the Seacliff building, an elderly apartment complex at 47 Floral St. in Bath, Sunday morning.

A firefighter received a minor injury but there were no other injuries in the fire that damaged the first floor of the building.

The fire broke out at about 10:15 a.m. and was confined to a single apartment in one wing of the building. Two cats were rescued from the apartment whose tenant was not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s office.

The American Red Cross is working to help find places for about a half dozen tenants who will not be able to return to their apartments because of damage. Fire officials said firefighters from five nearby towns helped Bath firefighters.

