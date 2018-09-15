GAME OF THE WEEK

Patriots (1-0) at Jaguars (1-0), 4:25 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 1

Outlook: Tom Brady’s veteran wile versus one of the NFL’s elite defenses should have a playoff feel to it. In fact Jacksonville led into the fourth quarter of last season’s AFC championship game before Brady prevailed, 24-20. The result could swing on the availability of running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) of the Jags and Rex Burkhead (concussion) of the Pats, but the home team would miss Fournette more. This one is as close to a toss-up game as any Week 2 offering, but trusting Brady is seldom a reach.

Prediction: Patriots, 23-20

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Seahawks (0-1) at Bears (0-1), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: Bears by 31/2

Outlook: Seattle isn’t what it once was, especially on defense. Chicago, even with last week’s heartbreak loss, should be better than last year’s 5-11, yet isn’t anything special. I’m thinking Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson can dodge an 0-2 start.

Prediction: Seahawks, 22-19

Other games

• Dolphins (1-0, -3) over At Jets (1-0), 31-27: I know the Jets rang up the Lions 48-17 last week and Sam Darnold evidently is the greatest thing since whatever is greater than sliced bread. But I thought Miami’s win over Tennessee was just as impressive. Ryan Tannehill has struggled vs. the Jets but he’s better than he has been and has superior offensive threats.

• At Falcons (0-1, -6) over Panthers (1-0), 34-20: I’m concerned for Atlanta that RB Devonta Freeman (knee) is iffy. But am more concerned that Carolina’s slew of injuries will make protecting Cam Newton very difficult.

• Chargers (0-1, -71/2) over At Bills (0-1), 27-13: Rookie Josh Allen gets the start at QB for the Bills, not because he’s ready but because of Nathan Peterman’s epic badness. No way Allen outscores the Chargers.

• Vikings (1-0, +11/2) over At Packers (1-0), 28-21: I pick against the Packers at home with great pause, but I just can’t rely on Aaron Rodgers (sprained knee) starting or playing well against a really good defense.

• At Titans (0-1, +2) over Texans (0-1), 24-20: Houston is a trendy Week 2 pick but Titans QB Marcus Mariota, knocked from the game by the Dolphins last week, is good to go.

• At Saints (0-1, -10) over Browns (0-0-1), 41-16: Drew Brees said he thinks Baker Mayfield “can be better than me.” But not yet. And neither is Tyrod Taylor. Tap brakes, please, on Cleveland’s metamorphosis.

• At Steelers (0-0-1, -4) over Chiefs (1-0), 34-31: Ben Roethlisberger (right elbow) expects to play, and this pick is counting on that. The Chiefs are really good but make it a venue call.

• Eagles (1-0, -3) over At Buccaneers (1-0), 24-20: Bucs WR DeSean Jackson is iffy to face his ex-team, which would be big blow. Eagles D will be a lot tougher for Ryan Fitzpatrick than Saints were last week.

• At Washington (1-0, -51/2) over Colts (0-1), 30-20: Washington getting Alex Smith by trade trumps Indy getting Andrew Luck back healthy.

• At Rams (1-0, -131/2) over Cardinals (0-1), 45-13: The Rams are sound and Sam Bradford is not very good, making for a gaping point spread.

• At 49ers (0-1, -6) over Lions (0-1), 34-31: Detroit is coming off a short week after embarrassing itself Monday night. Still, I see a bounce-back game, keeping this one inside the betting number.

• At Broncos (1-0, -6) over Raiders (0-1), 27-20: The Broncos are healthy and at home. Jon Gruden’s woes continue. #MissYouTVBooth

• At Cowboys (0-1, -3) over Giants (0-1), 27-23: The Giants trend as a popular upset pick and I get that. But look for Dallas to get untracked.

Last week: 10-5-1 overall, 10-5-1 vs. spread

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Share

< Previous

Next >