LOS ANGELES — “The Predator” is at the top of the food chain in its first weekend in theaters. 20th Century Fox said Sunday that the film earned an estimated $24 million from more than 4,000 North American theaters.

Audiences were largely male (62 percent) and white (45 percent), and underwhelmed, giving the movie a C+ CinemaScore that echoed the tepid critical response.

Starring Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook, “The Predator” made headlines before opening when the studio cut a scene that featured an actor who was a registered sex offender.

Second place went to the “Conjuring” spinoff “The Nun,” which added $18.2 million in its second weekend.

Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” opened close behind in third place with $16.1 million. The film stars Anna Kendrick as a mommy blogger investigating the disappearance of her friend played by Blake Lively.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >