ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Scioscia stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons on Sunday, ending the longest current tenure in the majors with a come-from-behind victory.

He guided the Angels to the franchise’s only World Series title in 2002.

The Angels sent him out a winner in his last game, rallying to beat the playoff-bound Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Taylor Ward’s two-run, ninth-inning homer.

Scioscia was in the final year of his contract, and his departure had been expected. He said he talked to his wife, Anne, and had made his decision during that time.

The Angels finished 80-82, the first time they’ve had three straight losing seasons under Scioscia. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2009.

Angels owner Arte Moreno thanked Scioscia in a statement and said he will always be part of the franchise’s family.

Scioscia deflected questions about the specifics of his departure, repeatedly saying he only wanted to talk about Sunday’s game.

“It’s been second to none. It’s been incredible,” he said about his tenure in Anaheim, tears glistening in his hazel eyes.

ROYALS: Ned Yost will return as Kansas City’s manager next year following the team’s poorest season since 2005.

Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title.

YANKEES: Aaron Boone said he’s close to deciding who will start Wednesday’s AL wild-card game against the Athletics in New York, but the manager said an announcement wouldn’t come Sunday and probably not on Monday either.

The Yankees are all but certain to send either J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka or Luis Severino to the mound against the A’s, who according to reports will use righty Liam Hendriks as their “opener.”

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona confirmed that the club would open its AL Division Series in Houston on Friday with reigning Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in Game 1. Carlos Carrasco is set for Game 2.

TWINS: Joe Mauer doubled in his final at-bat, received one more pitch as catcher, and then walked off to an extended ovation as Minnesota likely said goodbye to the longtime face of its franchise during an emotional 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Share

< Previous

Next >