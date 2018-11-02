FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s session with a back/ankle injury.

The tight end’s presence in the final practice of the week is a good sign for his availability when the Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

The Patriots, however, will likely be without starting right guard Shaq Mason, who left Monday night’s game due to a calf injury and has missed every practice this week.

WASHINGTON: Washington ruled out wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

GIANTS: QB Kyle Lauletta’s scheduled Nov. 7 court date in Hudson County Superior Court has been delayed at the defendant’s request and waived by the Central Judicial Processing court pending the assignment of a new date, per sources.

Lauletta’s court date, in other words, will be rescheduled as the case proceeds.

Lauletta, 23, was arrested Tuesday morning in Weehawken, New Jersey, after ignoring traffic direction and nearly striking a police officer.

49ERS: Running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will both need season-ending surgery after getting injured against the Oakland Raiders in Thursday night’s 34-3 win.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert broke his arm and Moseley dislocated his shoulder.

BROWNS: Fired this week after winning just three of 40 games in two plus-seasons, Hue Jackson disputed owner Jimmy Haslam’s assertion there was “internal discord” on the coaching staff that made his dismissal – along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s – necessary.

Days after being let go, Jackson appeared on ESPN to defend his record and describe regrets.

“I don’t really think it was truly just about internal discord,” said Jackson, who went 1-15, 0-15 and 2-5-1 with Cleveland. “I think that’s a strong word. I think you have disagreements with coaches – with Todd, with (defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams, with Amos Jones, who is also the special teams coordinator. I don’t think that’s internal discord.”

DOLPHINS: Backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn knee ligament, the ninth player on the team to sustain a season-ending injury.

FALCONS: Cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Washington.

BILLS: QB Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.

