NEW HIRES

Karla Galli was hired at Greater Portland Realty and will join her father, Tony Galli, as the Galli Group.

She will specialize in residential real estate.

Mindy Phillips joined the sales team at Maine Life Real Estate Co.

Phillips has previous experience in social work, which enables her to communicate effectively with her clients

Tony Ghidoni has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Kennebunk as a sales associate.

Ghidoni, of Alfred, will provide residential real estate services in Kennebunkport and surrounding communities.

Lindsay Anderson joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Saco as a sales associate.

Anderson, of North Waterboro, will provide residential real estate services in York and Cumberland counties.

Jeff Dowdy, an auctioneer with Sawyer’s Way Auction Co. in Edgecomb, has joined his wife, Jen Dowdy, to become a Realtor team affiliated with Keller Williams Realty in Portland.

She has served as a licensed Realtor since 2017 after a 20-year career in education. Both attended America’s Auction Academy in Dallas in June.

RECOGNITIONS

Kathleen Pierce of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Cape Elizabeth was named broker of the month in October for superior sales.

Pierce, of Cape Elizabeth, is an active member of the community. Previous to selling, she appraised real estate for 12 years.

