Presque Isle Police are asking for help in finding two missing boys.

The boys are Joel Strother, 12, and Carter Strother, 10.

Police said in a Facebook post that they believe the boys were taken out of state against their will and might be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Carter is described as 4-feet 6-inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Joel is described as about 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said the boys may be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod, also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.

Police asked anyone with any information to contact them at (207) 764-4476.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

