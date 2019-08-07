Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Sign In:


Local & State
Posted
Updated 31 mins ago
increase font size Resize Font

Standoff in Brownfield shuts down road

The standoff apparently ended peacefully.

By Chelsea Bard and Zach BlanchardNewscentermaine

BROWNFIELD, Maine — An hours-long standoff has ended peacefully.

Maine State Police are working to clear the scene and an unidentified person appears to be in custody.

Police said it started after a dispute between neighbors.

According to officials, there were children inside the home. They are now out safely.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Browse more in News
    • The Evening Express

      Get a little bit of everything you need to know, delivered straight to your inbox each evening.

    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Press Herald

© 2019 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald
close x