Mid Coast Hospital

Hunter Anthony Gilman, born Aug. 5 to Jennifer Beth (Fortier) and Anthony Mark Gilman of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Doreen Babbidge and Alan Fortier, both of Bath, and Lucrecia Gilman of Phippsburg.

Nolan Benjamin Seamans, born Aug. 9 to Brianna Lynn (Brown) and Daniel Robert Seamans of Topsham. Grandparents are Rachel Giguere and Linda and Alan Seamans, all of Lisbon, and Carl Brown of Lisbon Falls. Great-grandparents are Doris Bureau of Lisbon, Faye Brown of Lisbon Falls, and Patricia Seamans of Windham.

Henry Scott Ruppert, born Aug. 9 to Shira (Sandler) and John Andrew Ruppert of Harpswell. Grandparents are Deborah Sandler of Kansas City, Missouri, Sheldon Sandler of Princeton, New Jersey, and Patty and Scott Ruppert of Harpswell.

Rowen Emilia Allen, born Aug. 10 to Stephanie and Jason Allen of Durham. Grandparents are David and Mary Hewitt of Newcastle and Stephen and Diane Allen of Winthrop. Great-grandparents are Roland and Roberta Audet of Winthrop.

Maevyn Estelle Knapper, born Aug. 10 to Adam Aldon and Shiane Jinny (Arnett) Knapper of Yarmouth. Grandparents are James and Sherrilyn Arnett of Chico, California, and Charlie and Laurie Knapper of Riverbank, California. Great-grandparents are Richard and Gloria Arnett.

Kinsley Ellen Harrington, born Aug. 11 to Morgan Reed Harrington. Grandparents are Scott and Lori Harrington of Richmond.

Oliver Luca Streevey, born Aug. 11 to Joshua David and Crystal Lynn (Ferger) Streevey of West Bath. Grandparents are Cindy Gorey of Turner, David Lawrence of Lisbon, Terri Streevey of West Bath, and Mark Streevey of Chillicothe, Ohio.

