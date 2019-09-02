BIDDEFORD/SANFORD

Program for human trafficking victims gets grant

CourageLIVES, a treatment program for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation, has received a $10,000 grant award from the Penobscot Valley Health Association Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to develop outpatient treatment and community-based outreach services benefiting some of the 200-300 women and girls who are trafficked in Maine each year.

Program director Carey Nason said the grant funding would be used to help women in Maine who come to CourageLIVES with nothing and are trying to rebuild their lives.

CourageLIVES provides a whole person approach to therapeutic and supportive care. Treatment includes connecting with survivor leaders; individual and group mental health counseling services that also address substance use disorders; educational support and vocational training; support securing jobs and long-term housing after participating in the program.

YCCAC’s fuel assistance season gearing up

The YCCAC Energy Services program has begun mailing Home Energy Assistance Program appointment cards to all eligible fuel oil recipients from last year.

The cards include the last phone number on record as well as a prebooked appointment for each recipient.

The first to be contacted are HEAP clients who may be susceptible to hypothermia: age 60 years or older, households with children age 6 and under, and clients with a doctor’s diagnosis. Contact with all other 2018-19 HEAP recipients will follow.

HEAP clients are welcome to call the fuel assistance office beginning Wednesday to schedule an appointment. Face-to-face appointments also are available and will take place at YCCAC’s Sanford or Biddeford offices. For more details, call 459-2950.

STATEWIDE

Young Maine artists sought for contest

The Maine Volunteer Foundation and the Maine Commission for Community Service invites Maine artists ages 5-18 to participate in a statewide art contest for a chance to have their image featured on the cover of an album titled “Heartbeat of Home.”

The album features a musical collaboration of more than a dozen Maine artists from across the state, working under the direction of Maine Celtic singer and producer Kristyn Murphy. The 12-track music and spoken word album celebrates Maine people, legends, places and ideas. It will be sold through digital download sites, such as iTunes, as a fundraiser for the foundation.

Artists should submit an original drawing or digital art piece that represents how service and volunteer efforts make Maine a great place to live, or a piece that portrays the importance of community. Images can be sent electronically to [email protected] or mailed to the Maine Volunteer Foundation, 19 Elkins Lane, Room 105, 105 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.

Digital submissions, including scanned pieces, should be at least 300 dpi. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 16.

ORONO

Deadline nears to apply for early college courses

Maine students and their families have until Tuesday to apply for early college courses at all seven campuses using the newly launched ExploreEC Portal.

Students from 120 Maine high schools and homeschooled students have already used the portal to register for classes this fall and more than 300 school counselors have received training and access to support students with the online application process.

More than 3,500 Maine high school students earned low- and no-cost college credit last year participating in the university’s early college programming. The 21.570 credit hours earned by these high school students equates to a $5.6 million tuition savings for their families.

BRUNSWICK

Senter fund taking charities’ grant requests

The Alfred M. Senter Fund is accepting grant requests from charities who wish to promote cultural, educational, environmental and general health and welfare initiatives that benefit the residents of Brunswick, Durham, Lisbon, Harpswell, Topsham, West Bath and Bath.

All grant applications must be submitted by mail and include one original and five copies, to be received no later than the Oct. 31 deadline.

To request an application form, call the Senter Place Management Office at 725-6610, send a fax to 725-6612, email [email protected] or go to www.senterplace.com.

SPRINGVALE

Bishop will install Catholic priest

The Bishop Robert P. Deeley will install Father Wilfred Labbe as pastor of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish (that includes Holy Family Church of Sanford and Notre Dame Church of Springvale) and St. Matthew Parish of Limerick during a special Mass at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame Church, 10 Payne St.

A Biddeford native, Labbe was raised in South Carolina, where he graduated from Greenville High School. He attended St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, earning a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph J. Gerry in 1999 at St. Joseph Church of Biddeford.

He previously served as parochial vicar of Holy Cross Parish and chaplain at Bates College, both of Lewiston; pastor of St. Mary Parish at Eagle Lake and St. Joseph Parish of Wallagrass; administrator of Our Lady of Wisdom Parish of Orono, St. Mary Parish of Orono and Holy Family Parish of Old Town. Labbe also served as chaplain at the University of Maine in Orono and administrator of St. Ann Parish of Bradley and St. Ann Parish of Indian Island, and as pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord for the parishes of Orono, Old Town, Bradley and Indian Island.

For more details, call 324-2420.

AUGUSTA

Registration open for Trek Across Maine



The Trek Across Maine has raised $1.3 million at its 35th anniversary cycling event this June, benefiting the American Lung Association.

The funds will be used to improve lung health and prevent lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

This year, 1,675 cyclists registered for the event that featured a new route from Brunswick to Lewiston, Waterville and Augusta.

Unicyclist Hugh Sharp of Cape Elizabeth crossed the finish line in Brunswick, becoming the first person to complete all 180 miles on a unicycle.

Registration is open for the 2020 trek and more than 600 people have registered. To participate, volunteer or donate, visit TrekAcrossMaine.org.

KENNEBUNK

Rescued puppy mill dogs ready for adoption

Several of the dogs that the Animal Welfare Society has been caring for on behalf of the state are now ready for new homes, with adoptions set to begin Wednesday at the shelter, 46 Holland Road.

Open adoptions are for the Solon dogs only and include nine collies and two Dobermans. All adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis and potential adopters will be able to consult with counselors, meet the dogs and determine fit based on their home, lifestyle and experience with dogs. Staff will begin filling out a sign-up sheet at 8 a.m., with adoptions beginning by 11 a.m.

Dogs have received veterinary care, been spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines and preventatives and are microchipped. Additional animals from the case, including several pregnant or nursing mother dogs remain in AWS foster care. Photos and information can be found at animalwelfaresociety.org/adoption/collie-adoptions.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Public library resumes fall hours

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has resumed fall hours, with the facility now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 14.

The library, at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more details, call 237-3535.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: