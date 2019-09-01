BIDDEFORD/SANFORD

Program for human trafficking victims gets grant

CourageLIVES, a treatment program for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation, has received a $10,000 grant award from the Penobscot Valley Health Association Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to develop outpatient treatment and community-based outreach services benefiting some of the 200-300 women and girls who are trafficked in Maine each year.

Program director Carey Nason said the grant funding would be used to help women in Maine who come to CourageLIVES with nothing and are trying to rebuild their lives.

CourageLIVES provides a whole person approach to therapeutic and supportive care. Treatment includes connecting with survivor leaders; individual and group mental health counseling services that also address substance use disorders; educational support and vocational training; support securing jobs and long-term housing after participating in the program.

YCCAC’s fuel assistance season gearing up

The YCCAC Energy Services program has begun mailing Home Energy Assistance Program appointment cards to all eligible fuel oil recipients from last year.

The cards include the last phone number on record as well as a prebooked appointment for each recipient.

The first to be contacted are HEAP clients who may be susceptible to hypothermia: age 60 years or older, households with children age 6 and under, and clients with a doctor’s diagnosis. Contact with all other 2018-19 HEAP recipients will follow.

HEAP clients are welcome to call the fuel assistance office to schedule an appointment. Face-to-face appointments also are available and will take place at YCCAC’s Sanford or Biddeford offices. For more details, call 459-2950.

BRUNSWICK

Senter fund taking charities’ grant requests

The Alfred M. Senter Fund is accepting grant requests from charities who wish to promote cultural, educational, environmental and general health and welfare initiatives that benefit the residents of Brunswick, Durham, Lisbon, Harpswell, Topsham, West Bath and Bath.

All grant applications must be submitted by mail and include one original and five copies, to be received no later than the Oct. 31 deadline.

To request an application form, call the Senter Place Management Office at 725-6610, send a fax to 725-6612, email [email protected] or go to www.senterplace.com.

AUGUSTA

Registration open for Trek Across Maine



The Trek Across Maine has raised $1.3 million at its 35th anniversary cycling event this June, benefiting the American Lung Association.

The funds will be used to improve lung health and prevent lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

This year, 1,675 cyclists registered for the event that featured a new route from Brunswick to Lewiston, Waterville and Augusta.

Unicyclist Hugh Sharp of Cape Elizabeth crossed the finish line in Brunswick, becoming the first person to complete all 180 miles on a unicycle.

Registration is open for the 2020 trek and more than 600 people have registered. To participate, volunteer or donate, visit TrekAcrossMaine.org.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Public library resumes fall hours

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has resumed fall hours, with the facility now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 14.

The library, at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more details, call 237-3535.

